Elderly residents leave one of Hong Kong’s community vaccination centres. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Elderly residents leave one of Hong Kong’s community vaccination centres. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong

Walk-ins welcome: Hong Kong to begin offering Covid-19 jabs to the elderly without appointment

  • The move, which will see 200 passes a day distributed at vaccination centres, is intended to boost flagging take-up among the city’s older residents
  • Hong Kong, meanwhile, confirms just two imported coronavirus cases on Saturday

Kanis Leung
Victor Ting and Kanis Leung

Updated: 2:51pm, 24 Jul, 2021

