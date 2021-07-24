Elderly residents leave one of Hong Kong’s community vaccination centres. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Walk-ins welcome: Hong Kong to begin offering Covid-19 jabs to the elderly without appointment
- The move, which will see 200 passes a day distributed at vaccination centres, is intended to boost flagging take-up among the city’s older residents
- Hong Kong, meanwhile, confirms just two imported coronavirus cases on Saturday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Elderly residents leave one of Hong Kong’s community vaccination centres. Photo: K. Y. Cheng