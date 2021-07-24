Hong Kong resident Evangeline Solis Santos has her photo taken by friends after being vaccinated with BioNTech earlier this month in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
‘Forget herd immunity’: Hong Kong experts say better to prepare to live with Covid-19, but more must get their jabs
- Fast-spreading variants that render vaccines less effective have changed the game, experts say
- Instead of chasing ‘zero infections’, city should move towards treating Covid-19 like flu
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
