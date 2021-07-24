Hong Kong resident Evangeline Solis Santos has her photo taken by friends after being vaccinated with BioNTech earlier this month in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong resident Evangeline Solis Santos has her photo taken by friends after being vaccinated with BioNTech earlier this month in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong resident Evangeline Solis Santos has her photo taken by friends after being vaccinated with BioNTech earlier this month in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Forget herd immunity’: Hong Kong experts say better to prepare to live with Covid-19, but more must get their jabs

  • Fast-spreading variants that render vaccines less effective have changed the game, experts say
  • Instead of chasing ‘zero infections’, city should move towards treating Covid-19 like flu

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong resident Evangeline Solis Santos has her photo taken by friends after being vaccinated with BioNTech earlier this month in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong resident Evangeline Solis Santos has her photo taken by friends after being vaccinated with BioNTech earlier this month in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong resident Evangeline Solis Santos has her photo taken by friends after being vaccinated with BioNTech earlier this month in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE