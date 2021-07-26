Hong Kong has now gone 49 days without recording a local case of Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms no new infections; medical condition of Saudi Arabian consulate worker’s daughter improving
- Patient, 13, was revealed to be in a critical condition with Covid-19 over the weekend, but sources say her health is improving
- Hong Kong records no new infections for the fifth time this month, extends its run without local cases to 49 days
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
