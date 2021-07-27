Elderly Hong Kong residents offer a thumbs up after receiving their BioNTech jabs in April. Photo: Nora Tam Elderly Hong Kong residents offer a thumbs up after receiving their BioNTech jabs in April. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: walk-in vaccination scheme for Hong Kong’s elderly to kick off on Thursday

  • About 4,600 slots will be available each day for those aged 70 and above, government says, a plan aimed at encouraging more jabs among the demographic
  • City, meanwhile, expecting just one imported Covid-19 case on Tuesday, according to a medical source

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 2:08pm, 27 Jul, 2021

