Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: third child of Hong Kong’s Saudi Arabian consulate staff member has Covid-19, source says

  • The older sibling of the 13-year-old and 11-year-old children identified last week was classified as an imported case after testing positive on her recent arrival
  • Her infection was identified while in a government quarantine facility; city, meanwhile, expecting to record no local untraceable cases on Wednesday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 1:06pm, 28 Jul, 2021

