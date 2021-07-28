Hong Kong residents queue up at a mobile coronavirus testing point in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: third child of Hong Kong’s Saudi Arabian consulate staff member has Covid-19, source says
- The older sibling of the 13-year-old and 11-year-old children identified last week was classified as an imported case after testing positive on her recent arrival
- Her infection was identified while in a government quarantine facility; city, meanwhile, expecting to record no local untraceable cases on Wednesday
