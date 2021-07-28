Long Valley Nature Park is the largest man-made freshwater wetland remaining in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong restores abandoned farmland for Long Valley Nature Park in bid to attract more bird species
- Since late 2019, the Civil Engineering and Development Department has restored 5 out of 8 additional hectares of dry agricultural land
- The park was built to compensate for the loss of wetlands from new town developments and is due to be completed by 2023
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
