Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: walk-in vaccinations for Hong Kong’s over 70s launch to queues, as elderly brave hot weather warning in morning rush for appointment-free jabs

  • Thousands of slots are available daily without booking – from Thursday – for over 70s, in scheme to encourage more older people to get vaccinated against Covid-19
  • Dozens seen waiting for jabs at some vaccination centres, several say they could not navigate the online booking system

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ngai Yeung , Sammy Heung  and Zoe Low

Updated: 12:39pm, 29 Jul, 2021

