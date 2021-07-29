Over 70s in Hong Kong can from Thursday get vaccinated without making an appointment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: walk-in vaccinations for Hong Kong’s over 70s launch to queues, as elderly brave hot weather warning in morning rush for appointment-free jabs
- Thousands of slots are available daily without booking – from Thursday – for over 70s, in scheme to encourage more older people to get vaccinated against Covid-19
- Dozens seen waiting for jabs at some vaccination centres, several say they could not navigate the online booking system
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
