Hong Kong is considering tightening its entry rules for travellers from the US. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong is considering tightening its entry rules for travellers from the US. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong ‘weighing tighter controls on travellers from United States’; city confirms 2 imported cases

  • One option involves US arrivals again having to quarantine in a hotel for 21 days, as opposed to the 14 currently required of vaccinated travellers
  • The changes are being considered as Hong Kong prepares to unveil a broader overhaul of its risk ranking system for foreign countries

Danny Lee
Updated: 9:00pm, 30 Jul, 2021

