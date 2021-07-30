Hong Kong is considering tightening its entry rules for travellers from the US. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong ‘weighing tighter controls on travellers from United States’; city confirms 2 imported cases
- One option involves US arrivals again having to quarantine in a hotel for 21 days, as opposed to the 14 currently required of vaccinated travellers
- The changes are being considered as Hong Kong prepares to unveil a broader overhaul of its risk ranking system for foreign countries
