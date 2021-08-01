More than 50 per cent of domestic helpers in Hong Kong have received their first vaccine shot. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: vaccine outreach targeting domestic helpers covers more than 260 Indonesians; 3 new imported cases confirmed
- Civil service chief Patrick Nip says second outreach programme, in collaboration with consulate, being considered
- Sunday’s three new imported cases comprise one arrival from the US and two from Cambodia
More than 50 per cent of domestic helpers in Hong Kong have received their first vaccine shot. Photo: Nora Tam