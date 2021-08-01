More than 50 per cent of domestic helpers in Hong Kong have received their first vaccine shot. Photo: Nora Tam More than 50 per cent of domestic helpers in Hong Kong have received their first vaccine shot. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: vaccine outreach targeting domestic helpers covers more than 260 Indonesians; 3 new imported cases confirmed

  • Civil service chief Patrick Nip says second outreach programme, in collaboration with consulate, being considered
  • Sunday’s three new imported cases comprise one arrival from the US and two from Cambodia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 6:37pm, 1 Aug, 2021

