Social workers say quality of life can be affected by tooth problems. Photo: Jonathan Wong Social workers say quality of life can be affected by tooth problems. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Dental subsidies needed for Hong Kong’s elderly as bad teeth keep poor from sleeping and eating properly, social workers say

  • Survey finds toothache affects sleep of those living below the poverty line three times more than average old person
  • SoCO community organiser Ivan Lin warns teeth problems are a serious health concern for city’s elderly poor

Zoe Low
Updated: 7:16pm, 1 Aug, 2021

