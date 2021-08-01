Social workers say quality of life can be affected by tooth problems. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Dental subsidies needed for Hong Kong’s elderly as bad teeth keep poor from sleeping and eating properly, social workers say
- Survey finds toothache affects sleep of those living below the poverty line three times more than average old person
- SoCO community organiser Ivan Lin warns teeth problems are a serious health concern for city’s elderly poor
