Covid-19 vaccines help mainly with protecting recipients against severe illness and death, experts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Delta coronavirus variant may still make vaccinated Hongkongers highly infectious, but shots can reduce severity of illness, experts say
- Quick action to isolate, test 27-year-old’s neighbours, contacts helped prevent virus spreading, government adviser says
- Jabs can help against highly infectious Delta variant, but mainly to prevent severe illness, death
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 vaccines help mainly with protecting recipients against severe illness and death, experts say. Photo: Felix Wong