Covid-19 vaccines help mainly with protecting recipients against severe illness and death, experts say. Photo: Felix Wong Covid-19 vaccines help mainly with protecting recipients against severe illness and death, experts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 vaccines help mainly with protecting recipients against severe illness and death, experts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Delta coronavirus variant may still make vaccinated Hongkongers highly infectious, but shots can reduce severity of illness, experts say

  • Quick action to isolate, test 27-year-old’s neighbours, contacts helped prevent virus spreading, government adviser says
  • Jabs can help against highly infectious Delta variant, but mainly to prevent severe illness, death

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Victor Ting  and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 2:25pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 vaccines help mainly with protecting recipients against severe illness and death, experts say. Photo: Felix Wong Covid-19 vaccines help mainly with protecting recipients against severe illness and death, experts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 vaccines help mainly with protecting recipients against severe illness and death, experts say. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE