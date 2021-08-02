A tropical cyclone is centred within about 800km of Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong Observatory issues typhoon warning signal No 1 with tropical storm within 800km of city
- The public has been warned to beware of strong winds and consider changes in weather when planning activities
- As of 8pm, the tropical depression was centred about 180 kilometres from Haikou, in Hainan province, and was forecast to move east
