A brown sludge covers an area of Victoria Harbour off Ocean Terminal and Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

More coastal areas of Hong Kong hit by red tides but experts unsure of exact reason for growing trend

  • Natural phenomenon, also known as algal blooms, sighted in several coastal areas including Tuen Mun, Tsuen Wan and Tung Chung recently
  • Red tides are areas of seawater discoloured by large concentrations of microorganisms that may deplete levels of dissolved oxygen

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:01pm, 3 Aug, 2021

