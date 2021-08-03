A brown sludge covers an area of Victoria Harbour off Ocean Terminal and Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
More coastal areas of Hong Kong hit by red tides but experts unsure of exact reason for growing trend
- Natural phenomenon, also known as algal blooms, sighted in several coastal areas including Tuen Mun, Tsuen Wan and Tung Chung recently
- Red tides are areas of seawater discoloured by large concentrations of microorganisms that may deplete levels of dissolved oxygen
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
