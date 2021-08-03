Domestic helpers get inoculated at a vaccination centre in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Philippines proposes using WHO-recognised jab certificate for domestic helpers to work in Hong Kong
- Philippine consulate says the certificate, known as a ‘yellow card’, would follow World Health Organization standards
- Employment agencies group chairman Thomas Chan also suggests allowing vaccinated Filipino workers to conduct antibody tests in their home country
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
