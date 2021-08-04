Hongkongers walk past an advert for medical masks in Central on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong Hongkongers walk past an advert for medical masks in Central on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hongkongers walk past an advert for medical masks in Central on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong zero-infection streak in balance as authorities probe construction worker case

  • The 43-year-old tested negative for Covid-19 at hospital on Wednesday after returning a preliminary-postive result a day earlier
  • If infection confirmed, the question becomes one of origin, with respiratory expert believing ties to a traveller would indicate he was carrying a variant

Zoe Low
Updated: 1:14pm, 4 Aug, 2021

