A long queue outside a Covid-19 test centre in Macau. Photo: Xinhua A long queue outside a Covid-19 test centre in Macau. Photo: Xinhua
A long queue outside a Covid-19 test centre in Macau. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Macau’s Covid-19 tests would have ‘run smoothly’ if not for Zhuhai’s changed border policy, leader Ho Iat-seng says

  • The order for residents to take mandatory Covid-19 tests came after the city’s 491-day record of having no infections came to an end on Tuesday
  • But people complained about the government’s poor planning as long queues formed outside test centres and the official health app crashed

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:38pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A long queue outside a Covid-19 test centre in Macau. Photo: Xinhua A long queue outside a Covid-19 test centre in Macau. Photo: Xinhua
A long queue outside a Covid-19 test centre in Macau. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE