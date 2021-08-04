A long queue outside a Covid-19 test centre in Macau. Photo: Xinhua
Macau’s Covid-19 tests would have ‘run smoothly’ if not for Zhuhai’s changed border policy, leader Ho Iat-seng says
- The order for residents to take mandatory Covid-19 tests came after the city’s 491-day record of having no infections came to an end on Tuesday
- But people complained about the government’s poor planning as long queues formed outside test centres and the official health app crashed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A long queue outside a Covid-19 test centre in Macau. Photo: Xinhua