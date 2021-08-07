Currently, unvaccinated children returning to Hong Kong have to spend their entire quarantine period at a designated hotel, even if the adults they are with are eligible for a reduced stay. Photo: Shutterstock Currently, unvaccinated children returning to Hong Kong have to spend their entire quarantine period at a designated hotel, even if the adults they are with are eligible for a reduced stay. Photo: Shutterstock
Dozens of quarantining families urge Hong Kong authorities to let their children serve part of isolation period at home

  • The families are effectively asking that a new set of entry rules slated to go into effect on Monday be retroactively applied
  • Under the new rules, children travelling with fully vaccinated adults from medium- and low-risk places can complete part of their quarantine at home

Gigi Choy
Updated: 9:25am, 7 Aug, 2021

