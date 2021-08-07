People who visited an annual book fair in July at a certain time slot now have to be tested by Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 7 new imported cases expected, including Delta carrier who has sparked testing for book fair goers
- Overnight lockdown at man’s home in Sheung Wan does not detect any new infections, but 12 other locations in city placed under mandatory testing order
- Authorities also investigating case of doctor who wrongly gave patient seeking contraceptive a Sinovac jab
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People who visited an annual book fair in July at a certain time slot now have to be tested by Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee