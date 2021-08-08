Isaac Chow finds himself constantly short of breath. Photo: Dickson Lee Isaac Chow finds himself constantly short of breath. Photo: Dickson Lee
What is ‘long Covid’? From shortness of breath to fatigue and memory loss, Hongkongers share mystery tales of post-illness symptoms

  • Medical experts are still unclear what causes strange conditions and why only some patients experience them, but urge the setting up of a support system
  • The less than 5 per cent of recovered Covid-19 patients in the city reporting such symptoms contrasts with about 30 to 40 per cent in some Western countries

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:56pm, 8 Aug, 2021

