Isaac Chow finds himself constantly short of breath. Photo: Dickson Lee
What is ‘long Covid’? From shortness of breath to fatigue and memory loss, Hongkongers share mystery tales of post-illness symptoms
- Medical experts are still unclear what causes strange conditions and why only some patients experience them, but urge the setting up of a support system
- The less than 5 per cent of recovered Covid-19 patients in the city reporting such symptoms contrasts with about 30 to 40 per cent in some Western countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
