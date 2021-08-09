The Hong Kong International Airport consumes 300 gigawatt-hours every year, with about 25 per cent of the energy going toward air conditioning in the two terminals.

“We hope the system not only saves energy but provides travellers with a more comfortable environment, as we can now avoid overly hot or cold temperatures brought about by sudden weather changes,” said Amen Tong Yuen-king, general manager of technical services infrastructure at the Airport Authority.

World Green Organisation founder Dr William Yu Yuen-ping welcomed the upgrade, noting a recent global trend in using machine learning and big data to optimise energy usage.

“It’s good news, because by using big data analytics, they aren’t changing the hardware and throwing it away, which would be very costly,” he said.

Yu praised the Hong Kong airport for implementing energy saving measures now and in the past, but thinks even more could be done.

“They adopted this measure at the right time, but they must speed things up, as climate change is rapidly worsening right now,” he said.

“[The airport] must share their best practices with other big corporations so that not only are they doing good themselves, they influence others to save energy as well and learn from them.

“Hong Kong can use more tech like this to achieve environmental benefits such as carbon reduction.”

Tong said the airport would be expanding the smart system to other terminal buildings in the near future.

