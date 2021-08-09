Hong Kong’s vaccination programme will extend its walk-in scheme to those aged 60 to 69 from Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong’s vaccination programme will extend its walk-in scheme to those aged 60 to 69 from Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s vaccination programme will extend its walk-in scheme to those aged 60 to 69 from Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong extends vaccination walk-in scheme to 60-69 age group

  • The offer, which will see 4,600 passes made available daily at inoculation centres, follows two weeks after the plan was introduced for those 70 and older
  • The latest jabs push comes as two new imported infections were confirmed on Monday, with one each from Romania and Russia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 2:56pm, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s vaccination programme will extend its walk-in scheme to those aged 60 to 69 from Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong’s vaccination programme will extend its walk-in scheme to those aged 60 to 69 from Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s vaccination programme will extend its walk-in scheme to those aged 60 to 69 from Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE