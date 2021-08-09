A 10-strong group of school principals are calling for the broadening of a proposed ban on e-cigarettes. Photo: Edward Wong A 10-strong group of school principals are calling for the broadening of a proposed ban on e-cigarettes. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong school principals demand full e-cigarettes ban after children younger than 10 seen smoking

  • Head teachers unite in calling for use of new smoking products to be outlawed, fearing young children will move on to conventional cigarettes
  • A bill banning the sale, related activities of such products still stuck with lawmakers, some of whom oppose prohibition when regular cigarettes remain legal

Gigi Choy , Mimosa Ngai  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:04pm, 9 Aug, 2021

