Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Super typhoons, droughts and heatwaves: dire warning for Hong Kong as UN releases major report on climate crisis

  • The city will suffer from extreme weather that overwhelms infrastructure if world fails to keep temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius, scientists warn
  • But Hong Kong can play a role in averting disaster by using its pool of capital to help shift carbon-spewing energy sources to renewable ones, experts say

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Updated: 8:08am, 10 Aug, 2021

A playground at Heng Fa Chuen is flooded after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong on September 16, 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
