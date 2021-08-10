A playground at Heng Fa Chuen is flooded after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong on September 16, 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Super typhoons, droughts and heatwaves: dire warning for Hong Kong as UN releases major report on climate crisis
- The city will suffer from extreme weather that overwhelms infrastructure if world fails to keep temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius, scientists warn
- But Hong Kong can play a role in averting disaster by using its pool of capital to help shift carbon-spewing energy sources to renewable ones, experts say
