People turn up for their Sinovac jabs at the Kowloon Bay Sports Centre on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So People turn up for their Sinovac jabs at the Kowloon Bay Sports Centre on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong: experts call for stepped-up testing for high-risk individuals amid Delta’s spread; city confirms 4 new cases

  • High-risk individuals should be tested for the coronavirus once a week as safeguard against the more infectious strain, experts say
  • One expert predicts more businesses and universities will begin making vaccination mandatory, but urges proactive communication to ease concerns

Natalie Wong  and Victor Ting

Updated: 4:48pm, 10 Aug, 2021

