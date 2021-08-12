A Hong Kong resident received an unexpected double vaccination on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A Hong Kong resident received an unexpected double vaccination on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong nurse suspended after giving man 2 BioNTech vaccine jabs in same sitting

  • Authorities are investigating the incident at the Tuen Mun facility, which experts said posed little threat to the recipient’s health
  • City, meanwhile, confirms five new cases on Thursday, including two from Switzerland and three involving sea crew members from Thailand, Singapore and South Korea

Elizabeth Cheung  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 4:33pm, 12 Aug, 2021

