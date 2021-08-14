Hong Kong residents queue for BioNTech vaccine jabs at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong residents queue for BioNTech vaccine jabs at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: domestic helper who tested positive after quarantine among 2 Covid-19 cases expected on Saturday

  • The 38-year-old, who was fully vaccinated, is known to have visited Wan Chai, Causeway Bay and Stanley following her seven-day hotel quarantine
  • A medical source said the woman’s CT value stood at 16.5, indicating she was highly infectious

Kanis Leung
Updated: 12:27pm, 14 Aug, 2021

