Hong Kong residents queue for BioNTech vaccine jabs at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: domestic helper who tested positive after quarantine among 2 Covid-19 cases expected on Saturday
- The 38-year-old, who was fully vaccinated, is known to have visited Wan Chai, Causeway Bay and Stanley following her seven-day hotel quarantine
- A medical source said the woman’s CT value stood at 16.5, indicating she was highly infectious
Hong Kong residents queue for BioNTech vaccine jabs at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen