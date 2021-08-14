Huge amounts of disposable containers and utensils are used every day in Hong Kong restaurants. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong move to ban plastic cutlery leaves restaurants fretting over supply, cost of eco-friendly alternatives
- Restaurant owners call for government subsidies to defray extra cost of eco-friendly cutlery
- With first phase of ban coming in 2025, some ask for clearer guidelines on what is acceptable
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
