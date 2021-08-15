Health authorities have warned local labs not to accept antibody test samples from overseas. Photo: Jonathan Wong Health authorities have warned local labs not to accept antibody test samples from overseas. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: health authorities warn local labs not to accept antibody test samples from overseas; city confirms 1 new case

  • The Food and Health Bureau says it is considering ‘taking further action’ after finding a domestic worker later discovered to be infected had sent samples to a local lab from abroad
  • The city confirmed one imported coronavirus case on Sunday involving a 34-year-old woman who had arrived from Mexico last Saturday

Updated: 3:04pm, 15 Aug, 2021

