Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Temperature rising: Hong Kong’s poorest suffer most as city gets hotter, while experts call for action to avoid tragedy
- Even hotter days predicted ahead as spreading urbanisation traps heat in built-up areas, underscoring need for better building designs, more greenery and new habits
- Rapid development has left areas like Sha Tin, with high numbers of low-income and elderly living in public housing, especially vulnerable
Topic | Climate change
Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen