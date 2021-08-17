Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Temperature rising: Hong Kong’s poorest suffer most as city gets hotter, while experts call for action to avoid tragedy

  • Even hotter days predicted ahead as spreading urbanisation traps heat in built-up areas, underscoring need for better building designs, more greenery and new habits
  • Rapid development has left areas like Sha Tin, with high numbers of low-income and elderly living in public housing, especially vulnerable

Zoe Low
Updated: 12:13pm, 17 Aug, 2021

