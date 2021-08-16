Members of green groups urge the Hong Kong government to ban disposable plastic tableware by 2025. Photo: Dickson Lee Members of green groups urge the Hong Kong government to ban disposable plastic tableware by 2025. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ban all plastic cutlery by 2025, green groups urge, calling for Hong Kong to speed up legislation

  • Investigation by 10 environmental organisations shows only 48 per cent of disposable plastic tableware from city’s major fast-food chains is covered by ban
  • Greenpeace campaigner Leanne Tam says it is ‘not difficult at all’ to kick-start phase one, which does not need four years to implement

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Sammy Heung
Updated: 11:08pm, 16 Aug, 2021

