Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, which affects more than 50 million people worldwide.
‘Once-and-for-all’ treatment for familial Alzheimer’s disease? Hong Kong-led team develops new genome-editing technology
- Method centres on a genome-editing tool that targets entire brain of patient instead of just a localised area as in existing approaches
- While clinical trials are still up to a decade away, progress on animal models is seen as a milestone for treating gene mutations
