Hong Kong pulls plug on airport antibody tests for non-residents day before shortened quarantine programme was to begin

  • City must take experts’ advice and ‘err on side of caution’ in tightening entry restrictions amid global surge in Delta variant, Carrie Lam says
  • Chief executive also apologises to those affected by Monday policy changes, saying authorities were loathe to reverse course ‘on a frequent basis’

Tony Cheung  and Thomas Chan

Updated: 3:20pm, 17 Aug, 2021

A plan that would have offered shorter quarantine times for visitors who were fully vaccinated and passed antibody tests has been scrapped. Photo: Felix Wong
