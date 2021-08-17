Passengers at Hong Kong International Airport wait to be transported to designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong hotels left struggling as government U-turn leaves travellers racing to rebook rooms
- Arranging enough rooms after sudden policy change could be ‘challenging’, says leading industry figure
- Tourism lawmaker Yiu Si-wing calls on officials to make extra space available as those returning to city will need to spend three-times as long indoors
Passengers at Hong Kong International Airport wait to be transported to designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Felix Wong