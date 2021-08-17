Hong Kong’s Dorsett Wanchai Hotel has been serving as a quarantine facility during the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong helper who sparked quarantine debate likely infected in Wan Chai hotel by couple from same US flight
- After inspecting the Dorsett Wanchai, Dr Albert Au says virus likely migrated across corridor when doors, windows left open during Covid-19 testing
- While on the same Cathay flight, the couple – who tested positive over a week earlier – and domestic worker sat far apart
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
