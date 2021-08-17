A study has found an ‘increased risk’ of Bell’s palsy following Covid-19 vaccinations with Sinovac jabs. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong study finds higher risk of facial paralysis with Sinovac jabs
- University of Hong Kong team estimates 4.8 more cases of Bell’s palsy within 42 days out of pool of 100,000 recipients of the Chinese-made shots
- The corresponding number of incidents for German-made BioNTech doses is two, the researchers write in a Lancet journal
