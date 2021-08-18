That theory, however, would be nearly impossible to confirm, they added, as they would need to contact every transit passenger to do so.

Infectious disease specialist Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan on Wednesday said the government would need to consider tightening infection-control measures for transit passengers.

“Is it possible to require transit passengers to take a nucleic acid test as well? This is worth looking into,” Tsang told a local radio show.

Currently, transit passengers in Hong Kong are not subject to entry rules such as producing a negative Covid-19 test, something required by Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Tsang added that if the airport could separate arrivals based on the Covid-19 risk levels of their countries of departure, it could potentially reduce the risk of cross infections.

The Post understands transit travellers were allowed into the Cathay lounge and not segregated from other passengers, indicating transfers were allowed to roam the airport freely, a departure from initial practice.

The unvaccinated 47 year-old was an employee of Sodexo, the French hospitality firm that runs the Cathay Pacific VIP lounges at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

At the start of the city’s efforts last year to control the pandemic at its borders in late March, Hong Kong banned transit passengers at the same time non-residents were being banned from entering the city, a measure that lasted nine weeks.

When transit flights resumed on June 1, 2020, a host of health measures aimed at managing the gradual resumption of transfer passengers was implemented, including introducing temperature screenings on arrival, having transit passengers go directly to their boarding gate for connecting flights, and setting up dedicated dining areas.

One expert has suggested that even transit passengers should be tested for Covid-19 at the Hong Kong airport. Photo: Felix Wong

Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, a respiratory medicine expert at Chinese University and government adviser on the pandemic, said he did not support a fresh ban on transit travellers.

“Not if there are just one or two cases. The government has other concerns, especially the economy,” he said, adding that airport workers “must get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Hui was among those who earlier this week called on the government to extend quarantine times for a number of countries, a move implemented on Tuesday.

Cathay Pacific and Airport Authority staff are 90 per cent vaccinated, with the airline’s figures including staff who have booked appointments.

Brendan Sobie, a Singapore-based analyst from Sobie Aviation, cautioned against Hong Kong overreacting to the latest airport-linked coronavirus case.

“Transit traffic is crucial for HKIA to recover, restore its hub status and be viable over the long run,” he said. “There is a safe way to manage transit traffic and in a later phase also gradually reopen borders. Any moves in the opposite direction will impact the Hong Kong aviation industry’s ability to recover and put HKIA at a competitive disadvantage.”

In response to the more infectious Delta variant, Singapore’s Changi Airport recently segregated its terminals into different zones to prevent different types of passengers, and staff, from mixing. All transit passengers are also required to produce a negative Covid-19 test result 72 hours before departure.

For those working at Hong Kong’s airport, Tsang, the infectious disease expert, said there should be clearer testing guidelines.

“Do those airport staff need to receive testing daily or every other day? I believe [those changes] will certainly happen,” he said.

From the start of this week, fully vaccinated airport workers entering restricted areas have been required to undergo testing every two weeks, while unvaccinated staff are screened every seven days.

However, the contractor working in the airline’s VIP lounge was not covered by Cathay’s company vaccination drive.

The airport had set a deadline of August 1 for all airport staff to be fully vaccinated or begin presenting regular proof of Covid-19 testing. Cathay Pacific has set its own August 31 deadline or staff risked losing their job.

The Post has contacted the Airport Authority seeking comment.