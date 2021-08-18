People queue at the Lo Wu border crossing between Hong Kong and Shenzhen in February 2020. Photo: Edmond So People queue at the Lo Wu border crossing between Hong Kong and Shenzhen in February 2020. Photo: Edmond So
People queue at the Lo Wu border crossing between Hong Kong and Shenzhen in February 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Shenzhen plan to relax quarantine rules for Hong Kong visitors gets mixed response from business community

  • Proposal would allow travellers to spend part of their two-week isolation period at home
  • But while some say there is little difference between being stuck in a hotel and at home, others hail it as a step in the right direction

Kanis Leung

Updated: 7:44pm, 18 Aug, 2021

