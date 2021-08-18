Green Sense members Gabrielle Ho (left) and Polly Ma. Photo: Jonathan Wong Green Sense members Gabrielle Ho (left) and Polly Ma. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Green Sense members Gabrielle Ho (left) and Polly Ma. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

780 million pieces of plastic packaging used for Hong Kong online shopping orders in 2020; green group urges regulation of issue

  • Local group Green Sense conducted checks at 10 parcel collection stations and found an average of 2.32 pieces of packaging were used for each product
  • Only 35 per cent of respondents to a survey say unnecessary wrapping is an issue, 16 percentage points less than last year

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:57pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Green Sense members Gabrielle Ho (left) and Polly Ma. Photo: Jonathan Wong Green Sense members Gabrielle Ho (left) and Polly Ma. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Green Sense members Gabrielle Ho (left) and Polly Ma. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE