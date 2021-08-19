Cathay Pacific staff walk through the arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific strikes aircrew quarantine deal with government over flights to ‘high-risk’ countries
- Deal done to save Cathay from further financial harm, while preventing flight operations from being plunged into chaos
- Crew will only have to isolate for 7 days, but passengers face three weeks indoors
Coronavirus Hong Kong
