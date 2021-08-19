Nicole Kidman. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms Nicole Kidman granted quarantine exemption to film Amazon show
- Hollywood star avoids mandatory isolation on grounds her filming work is ‘conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy’
- Kidman seen shopping in Central two days after arrival; Hong Kong officials, meanwhile, are imposing 21-day quarantine on arrivals from 15 more countries
Topic | Hong Kong quarantine
