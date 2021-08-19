A study of 160 people double vaccinated with the Sinovac jab has found that half of them had low antibody levels a month after their second shot. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong researchers give third Covid-19 jabs to fully inoculated Sinovac recipients with low antibody levels
- Project aims to shed light on need for wider population to get another vaccine shot, will run for three years with participants regularly monitored for antibody levels
- Move comes as officials and scientists manage to trace origin of airline worker’s recent infection to six transit flight passengers arriving from Britain
