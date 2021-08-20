Hollywood star Nicole Kidman arrived in Hong Kong last Thursday. Photo: AP Hollywood star Nicole Kidman arrived in Hong Kong last Thursday. Photo: AP
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman arrived in Hong Kong last Thursday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Nicole Kidman’s quarantine-free deal in Hong Kong ‘strikes a balance’ between helping Hollywood star and Covid-19 control, says government

  • Commerce minister Edward Yau defends decision to grant Australian actress and her crew special dispensation to enter city
  • Kidman is in Hong Kong to film drama series Expats for Amazon

Chan Ho-him  and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:40pm, 20 Aug, 2021

