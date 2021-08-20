A woman walks past a sign urging Hong Kong residents to get vaccinated. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A woman walks past a sign urging Hong Kong residents to get vaccinated. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific gives employees and third-party contractors Covid-19 vaccine ultimatum, as it says regular testing no longer an option

  • Airlines says being vaccinated will be a requirement for entering its premises from December 1
  • All contractors given until October 1 to be fully inoculated in move that comes after case linked to carrier’s VIP lounge at city’s airport

20 Aug, 2021

