Hong Kong has some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong has some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s 21-day quarantine bombshell triggers hotel scramble with availability all but wiped out until mid-September

  • Travellers needing 21 days of quarantine face major headaches in booking designated rooms in coming weeks following rule changes
  • Only two of Hong Kong’s 36 quarantine hotels have space – one package costs HK$57,300

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia LamCat WangKanis Leung
Nadia Lam , Cat Wang  and Kanis Leung

Updated: 11:29pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong has some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE