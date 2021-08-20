Hong Kong has some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s 21-day quarantine bombshell triggers hotel scramble with availability all but wiped out until mid-September
- Travellers needing 21 days of quarantine face major headaches in booking designated rooms in coming weeks following rule changes
- Only two of Hong Kong’s 36 quarantine hotels have space – one package costs HK$57,300
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules. Photo: Sam Tsang