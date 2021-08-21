People enjoy the sunshine along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Hong Kong’s health minister says residents expect authorities to maintain a ‘zero cases’ Covid-19 policy. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong ‘no longer’ in travel bubble talks with other places, goal to maintain zero infections
- Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan says Hongkongers have expectation of government to keep city Covid-19 free
- Other places, such as Singapore, are moving towards a policy of living with the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People enjoy the sunshine along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Hong Kong’s health minister says residents expect authorities to maintain a ‘zero cases’ Covid-19 policy. Photo: Felix Wong