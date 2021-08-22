Hong Kong’s public hospitals are preparing for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases among the city’s children. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong’s public hospitals are preparing for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases among the city’s children. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong children, elderly at risk in ‘imminent’ Covid-19 fifth wave, Hospital Authority chief warns

  • Public hospitals prepare to admit more child patients and whole families if infections surge
  • Elderly Hongkongers vulnerable because of low rate of vaccination especially among those over 70

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:39am, 22 Aug, 2021

