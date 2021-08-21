The city’s domestic workers come mainly from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The city’s domestic workers come mainly from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The city’s domestic workers come mainly from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: thousands of domestic helpers set to return to Hong Kong as talks with Philippines, Indonesia progress over Covid-19 jabs

  • But employment agency trade group warns of potential delays if city does not prepare enough quarantine hotels to serve influx
  • Labour Department says there is ‘hope arrangements can be announced after a consensus is reached next week’

Kanis Leung
Updated: 8:50pm, 21 Aug, 2021

