Coronavirus: thousands of domestic helpers set to return to Hong Kong as talks with Philippines, Indonesia progress over Covid-19 jabs
- But employment agency trade group warns of potential delays if city does not prepare enough quarantine hotels to serve influx
- Labour Department says there is ‘hope arrangements can be announced after a consensus is reached next week’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The city’s domestic workers come mainly from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen