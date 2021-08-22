People queue for the BioNTech vaccine in Hong Kong’s Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Dickson Lee People queue for the BioNTech vaccine in Hong Kong’s Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s ‘zero infection’ policy unsustainable, expert warns, urging elderly to get vaccinated; 5 imported cases expected

  • Professor Ivan Hung from the government’s expert committee on vaccines says social-distancing rules can be eased only with an 80 to 90 per cent inoculation rate
  • At present only 41.3 per cent of the city’s population has been fully vaccinated

Zoe Low
Updated: 1:14pm, 22 Aug, 2021

