Hong Kong has some of the strictest quarantine measures in the world. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s tough stand on India’s vaccine records sends residents on emotional roller-coaster ride trying to reunite families

  • Instead of keeping travellers out, penalise those who come in with fake vaccine records, some say
  • Fully vaccinated Indians dismayed by latest hurdle to being with family members in Hong Kong

Victor Ting

Updated: 10:51am, 23 Aug, 2021

