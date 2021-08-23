Hong Kong has some of the strictest quarantine measures in the world. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s tough stand on India’s vaccine records sends residents on emotional roller-coaster ride trying to reunite families
- Instead of keeping travellers out, penalise those who come in with fake vaccine records, some say
- Fully vaccinated Indians dismayed by latest hurdle to being with family members in Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has some of the strictest quarantine measures in the world. Photo: Xiaomei Chen