Domestic helpers relax in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: domestic helpers vaccinated in the Philippines ‘could be able to travel to Hong Kong as soon as August 30’
- Manila’s top diplomat in the city says ‘fruitful’ talks on recognising Philippine inoculation records are nearing completion
- The arrangement is likely to involve the use of a special ‘yellow card’ issued by the Philippine government
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Domestic helpers relax in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong